MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois State Police (ISP) troopers need help identifying a man badly injured near a busy Interstate.
Police said troopers found the man curled up against the median wires on the inside shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-270 near milepost 3.5 on Friday around 5:48 a.m.
Police said he was taken to a hospital but ISP still cannot identify the man and asked the public for help.
Police said the white male appears to be around 210 pounds, 6'01'' and between 25 and 30 years of age.
If you have nay information regarding the identity of the man or what may have happened, call Trooper Tebbe, 618-315-7307
