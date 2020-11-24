The Missouri Highway Patrol and Illinois State Police are advising people to stay home this week, but if you hit the roads, expect to see troopers out and about looking for people speeding and driving under the influence.

However, they are asking those who do get out on the highways to do so safely. Police in both states will have extra officers on the road watching for speeders, impaired drivers and other issues.

In Missouri, officers will target areas with a history of crashes. Both ISP and MSHP say drivers should not be fooled by lighter than usual traffic and think they can speed.

Both Missouri and Illinois have move over laws.

