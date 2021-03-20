ISP looking for two men wanted in connection to East St. Louis homicide

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers are looking for two men wanted in connection to a homicide in East St. Louis.
Officials with the Illinois State Police (ISP) said a 49-year-old man was killed in the 3000 block of North 70th Street on March 12 in East St. Louis. ISP recently released a new video showing two men wanted in connection to the homicide.
Click here to watch surveillance video. If you know who these men are or anything about the homicide, call ISP at 618-571-4125 or CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.
