SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Illinois State Police is asking the public's help in finding an endangered missing person.
Wendell A. Williams, 64, was last seen on August 10 at Durham Road in lot 21 around 10 a.m. He was driving a black 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Illinois license plate V126701.
Williams is described as 6'0" tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Williams, call the Saline County Sheriff's Office immediately at 618-252-8661.
