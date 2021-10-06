EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Investigators in East St. Louis are asking the public for help identifying a suspect and their vehicle from a September homicide.
Illinois State Police troopers said a 47-year-old man was found shot in the area of 10th and Broadway streets on Sept. 21 a little after 11 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
On October 6, investigators released the above video showing a car wanted for the homicide. If you know anything about the deadly shooting or the car, call police at 618-346-3555.
