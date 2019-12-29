EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois State police are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of Mason Clark Middle School in East St. Louis Sunday.
Details on the investigation are sparse, and the victim’s identity and cause of death are unknown at this point.
Police announced at 11 a.m. they are investigating the case as a murder.
