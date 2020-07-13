EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Illinois State Police has been requested to investigate four homicides that occurred in East St. Louis within 4 days.
On Thursday, police in East St. Louis found a 42-year-old man shot to death at the G and P Confectionery, located at 1332 Bond Avenue. The man has been identified as the store's owner, William Porter, Jr. of Centreville, Illinois.
At approximately 10:47 p.m. on Friday, police arrived at 15th Street near Baker Avenue for a homicide investigation. They found 37-year-old Hardy M. Burns of Centreville, Illinois, shot and killed in the street.
On Saturday, July 11, the body of 41-year-old Tony Townsend, of East St. Louis, was found on the 1200 block of State Street around 7 a.m. Townsend was shot and killed and was found in a fenced-in lot, police say.
Police responded to the Samuel Gomper’s Housing Complex at 450 N. 6th Street on Sunday for a homicide investigation at 9 p.m. Officers found 30-year-old Terrill D. Mason, a resident of the housing complex, shot and killed. Police believe he was shot while standing outside near the number 10 building.
Illinois State Police believe the homicides are not related and are being investigated as separate incidents.
Anyone with any information regarding any of these homicides is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 618-571-4124, or if interested in a reward, and wanting to remain anonymous, may call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 (TIPS).
