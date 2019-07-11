MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois State Police (ISP) troopers have identified the man badly injured near a busy Interstate.
Police said troopers found the man curled up against the median wires on the inside shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-270 near milepost 3.5 on Friday, July 5 around 5:48 a.m.
Over the weekend, authorities said the man was taken to a hospital but ISP couldn't identify him so they asked the public for help.
Thursday, police identified the man as a 27-year-old of Gillespie, Illinois.
If you have nay information regarding what may have happened, call Trooper Tebbe, 618-315-7307
