ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, many have suffered from an epidemic of loneliness. One group that's been particularly affected by isolation is those living in long-term care facilities.
"I probably visited on average, about twice a month if not more," Katie Flaschar said.
Flaschar has two grandparents in an assisted living home, both of whom suffer from dementia. They've been in long-term care since 2018, but March 2020 changed everything.
"I went and kind of talked to them about, 'Hey are you seeing this on the news?' but nothing really registered. Then, of course, the shutdown happened and it was really hard," she said.
Flaschar said in-person and up-close visitations weren't happening anymore. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, along with the Missouri Health and Senior Services, stopped in-person visitations for facilities at the start of the pandemic.
"This whole process has been an incredibly helpless experience," she said.
She says it was difficult watching her grandparents clearly deteriorating from lack of social interaction. Her grandmother was hospitalized at one point, separating her from Flascher's grandfather. It was then Flascher had an even greater concern.
"I've never seen a decline so fast in my life," she said.
This past Saturday was the first time Flascher saw her grandparents, in-person, in months. She said she's gaining more optimism and has more visits planned.
Harrison Sand, a care consultant manager, said social interaction for Alzheimer's and dementia patients is crucial to their mental, emotional and physical health.
"This pandemic has added more stress for families, and in turn has decreased resources because of the shutdown," Sand explained.
Sand says they're still offering care and consulting for families who need it, and encourage anyone who thinks they or someone they know is suffering from one of these illnesses to reach out.
For now, if you're keeping in touch with loved ones in long-term care facilities, Sand recommends a few things:
- Bring a photo of you without a mask, so they can recognize you with and without a face covering.
- Bring old photos of you and your loved-one to jog their memory.
- Maintain positivity throughout the visit. The Alzheimer's Association recommends not bringing up, or dwelling on the pandemic.
To learn more about the Alzheimer's Association, receiving treatment, or getting a loved-one help, click here.
