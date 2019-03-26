ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Isley Brothers will be in St. Louis this spring for their induction into the St. Louis Walk of Fame.
The brothers, who broke out in 1959 with their hit “Shout,” have been Billboard chart stalwarts for seven consecutive decades.
After being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992, they moved to St. Louis in 1998. Since then they have released a double platinum album (Eternal) and an album that reached number one in the country (Body Kiss).
They will join the more than 150 sets of stars and informational plaques on the walk.
The ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on April 24 in front of the Pageant.
