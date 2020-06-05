ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep people out of work in the St. Louis area, which is forcing some to cut back on buying groceries.
The Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis helped fill the gaps for families Friday with a truck loaded with 22,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables.
It was delivered to the parking lot Five Market on South Broadway.
Dozens of residents were able to pick up boxes, valued about $30 each, to take home free of charge.
"It helps out. I live with a disabled father and take care of him. We don't have transportation right now., so this helps our tremendously," said recipient Brian Dabbs.
Organizers from the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis said they plan to do more fruit and vegetable giveaways in the next few weeks.
"This gives us the peace, with heart, to help our fellow human beings," said Adil Imdad. "This is the teaching of the prophet."
