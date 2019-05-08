Marron and Tarasenko

St. Louis Blues left wing Pat Maroon (7) and right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrate the team's 2-1 win against the Dallas Stars in two overtimes in Game 7 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Is your name "Gloria" like the popular Blues victory song?

Now through the duration of the Blues playoffs, all people named "Gloria" can show their ID and receive two free tickets to the OMNIMAX Theater.

Each "Gloria" is limited to two tickets per day.

