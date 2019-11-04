Has Simba's time finally come?
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced Monday that former Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons has been selected as one of ten candidates for consideration for induction into the Hall under the Modern Baseball Era ballot for 2020. Simmons was also a candidate under the Modern Era ballot last year, narrowly missing out on induction.
In order to be inducted this time around, Simmons will need to receive 75% approval votes from the 16-member Modern Baseball Era Committee. The members of this committee will be announced later in the fall, and the results of the vote will be announced live on MLB Network’s “MLB Tonight” at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8.
If that announcement reveals Simmons landed 12 votes, he's in the Hall of Fame.
Simmons played for the Cardinals from 1968 to 1980, earning six of his eight-career All-Star appearances, as well as the inaugural Silver Slugger Award at the catcher position for the National League in 1980. For his career, Simmons ranks second in MLB history for hits by a catcher (2,472) and RBIs by a catcher (1,389).
Simmons spent the latter years of his career with the Brewers and Braves, and retired in 1988. He garnered MVP votes seven times in his career and finished among his league’s top 10 players in batting average six times.
Joining Simmons on the ballot this year are Dwight Evans, Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Marvin Miller, Thurman Munson, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker and Lou Whitaker.
