ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In a tease to your senses, Taste of St. Louis changed their Facebook cover photo to a cryptic image with the date September 24-26, 2021 and the caption "Who's hungry?"
It appears the food festival is eyeing a September return. The event hasn't been hosted since 2019. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The event usually features local restaurants and live music entertainment.
The group didn't share any other details but we're expecting an official announcement soon.
