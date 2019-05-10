PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Eighty miles south of St Louis, in Perryville, Missouri, Becky and Nick Adams are raising four young children.
In June of 2016 their son, Landry, was climbing on a piece of exercise equipment in their basement, he fell off and hit his head on the faucet on their water heater.
"I got a phone call saying he had fallen and his head is bleeding," Becky Adams said.
He was taken to a Perryville hospital where doctors diagnosed a serious situation.
Becky Adams was told, "We need to get an IV started and Air Evac is on the way." 'I’m like why?' Becky said. "He has an open compressed skull fracture. He needs to be in the hands of a neurosurgeon immediately."
Landry was airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital and went on to make a full recovery.
But just as that relief set in, so did an unexpected reality.
The Adamses learned Air Evac's charges totaled more than $40,000 and insurance would only cover $7,300, leaving them with the balance.
"When we got it we were floored by the amount, obviously $33,000 is not easy to come by, we don't have the means to do that in our lives," Nick Adams said.
Seth Myers is the president of Air Evac. The company dispatches life-saving care in 15 states from their O’Fallon, Missouri headquarters.
Myers said the company loses money on 75 percent of its flights.
"We fly based on need not ability to pay," Myers said.
The private company accepts Medicaid and Medicare.
In Missouri, Medicaid pays approximately $2,100 per flight, patients never receive a balance. Medicare is just over $6,000.
Myers said that doesn't come close to covering the actual costs.
16 percent of patients have no insurance at all and Myers said Air Evac rarely sees payment in those cases.
So when people like the Adams see a $40,000 charge, it's because Air Evac has to make money from those with private insurance, or those who can pay.
Myers told News 4 it’s the "Only way we can make up dollars and continue to operate."
Some private insurance companies pay an in-network rate considered acceptable to Air Evac.
But they continue to talk with providers. As Myers said, "I will tell you the reception has gotten better on that."
The Adams’ heath insurance company, Lifestyle Health Plans, only paid $7,300.
Myers said "That is nothing close to an in network rate."
Because the amount paid through insurance is considered unacceptable, the Adams continue to negotiate on their own three years later.
"We know they did a service, we don't want to get out of this, we offered them $5,000," Becky Adams said.
Myers said "We have taken no other action with the family, we will continue to work with them, and they are working with us."
As for the Adamses, they hope their story will encourage others to be aware of what's covered and what's not.
After News 4 interviewed the Adamses for this story, Air Evac agreed to accept their $5,000 payment offer.
As for their insurance carrier, Lifestyle Health Plans, News 4 reached out to ask about the amount they paid on the bill but have not heard back.
