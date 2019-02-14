(KMOV.com) - Research shows that fewer Americans are having sex.
A study shows that people currently in their early 20s are 2.5 times more likely than members of Generation X to be abstinent when they were at the same age.
Other than millennials, the average adult is having sex 14 percent less often. 73 percent of young adults between the ages 18-30 reported having sex twice a month in the early 2000s but that number dropped to 66 percent in 2016.
Experts and therapists in the St. Louis area tell News 4 there are many reasons for the drop but people being glued to their phones is part of it because it has changed the way we communicate.
