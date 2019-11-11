ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – After a beautiful day in the 60s yesterdays it’s hard to believe it will snow Monday, but it isn’t that unusual.
Last year, St. Louis had more than an inch of snow on Nov. 12.
4Warn Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory issued for St. Louis area
On Average, the first measurable snowfall in St. Louis is on Dec. 4.
