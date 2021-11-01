ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Mary Elders is the block captain for part of Dover Place in the Carondelet Neighborhood of south St. Louis. She said she's been calling the city to complain about overflowing trash bins and trash in the alley for three weeks.

"I said I pay my bill every three months to you and I can't get nothing done," she said,

Several alleys along Fillmore Street, Dover Place and Wilmington Avenue have dumpsters that are filled to overflowing. It appears as if a refuse truck hasn't been by to empty the trash bins in several weeks.

Street departments worry driver shortages could spell trouble for winter weather A hiring shortage saw trash pile up across St. Louis City, but a $3,000 bonus is seeing applications pile up as well. The extra cash is drawing in new hires for the Refuse Department.

"Well we had possums, we had rats, we had racoons. You name it they was getting in the trash can," said Elders.

Earlier this year, the City of St. Louis lifted a hiring freeze and was offering a $3,000 hiring bonus for new drivers to the city's refuse department. A shortage of drivers meant trash piled up sometimes before drivers could hit all their routes. It could be that these streets fell through the cracks because of the shortage, but Nick Dunne, spokesman for the mayor's office, said new drivers are on the way.

"We have a bunch of new recruits to the Refuse Division who are currently training. And so we're hoping to have city service in the Refuse Department back to normal here pretty soon," he said.

To help recruit new drivers, the city was also offering a $1,000 bonus to city employees who refer someone that gets hired as a Refuse Department driver. The overflowing dumpsters may have also been the result of illegal dumping because of the area's close proximity to I-55. That's the opinion of longtime resident Delores Clemens.

"People overnight dumping trash. We get up and it's filled with trash. I've been over here for 20 years and it never looked like this," she said.

Either way, the calls and complaints from residents finally produced results. While a News 4 crew was in the neighborhood, city workers used a front-end loader and a dump truck to clean up the alley and haul away the trash.

"It just makes me happy to see that alley getting cleaned up," said Elders.

Dunne said that if you suspect illegal dumping in your neighborhood, you should contact the Citizen Service Bureau at 314-622-4800 and ask for the trash task force.