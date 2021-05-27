ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Robert Smith and his wife say they use candles to light up rooms in their home because cutting cost is necessary while they wait for at least $20,000 in tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service.
“I try not to think about it because when I do that, it upsets me, it frustrates me,” Smith said. He said the problem started when his 2019 tax refund never came.
He says each year his family banks on the refund to help pay for essentials, because he’s the sole provider for his family of four. “I called multiple times during that year and they would tell me yeah we got it, we’re just backed up now,” he said.
With no 2019 return, the couple still filed their 2020 taxes, but they say the wait time was like Déjà vu. “We got our state [money] back really quick. Just waiting on the federal,” Smith said.
News 4 found the problem isn’t isolated to the Smiths but it's an issue many across the St. Louis metro area and across the nation are dealing with. We learned the problem started when the IRS was unable to process 2019 refunds after having to close their offices during the pandemic.
IRS officials said when the pandemic hit, processing for 2019 and 2020 returns were frozen. Federal officials said the pandemic has worsen tax return timelines. What would typically take weeks is now taking months as employees work to process 2019 and 2020 refunds. The IRS said call volumes are up 300% and employees are only answering about 7% of its call volume.
Click here to track the status of your refund.
