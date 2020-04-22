ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local woman says she’s beyond frustrated, after she says her federal stimulus money was deposited into someone else’s account. And she’s not alone.
“We need the money so bad,” said Jill Milligan.
Like many people, Milligan and her husband were looking forward to getting their CARES Act stimulus money.
“I still have rent and utilities to pay,” she said.
But when she logged on to the IRS site, it told her the money was deposited into an account she didn’t recognize.
“Who got my money? Someone else got our money,” she said.
Now, the website says the money will come on Friday the 24th, but it still says the wrong account.
She doesn’t understand how the government got it wrong, since they had their account information.
“We have had this account for 20 years, nothing has changed,” Jill said.
She’s tried calling, but no one is currently answering the phone at the IRS.
“I know we are in a shutdown, but people can work from home. Set up a call center. Where these questions can be asked and handled. I just think it was irresponsible,” Jill said.
Other people have also complained online to the IRS about the same thing.
"I just feel like they have made this so much worse, for a lot of people,” she said.
A media representative for the IRS got back with us, referring us to a part of the IRS website which insinuates that if the money was deposited into a closed bank account, then people like Jill would then get a hard copy check in the mail.
She's still waiting and we will keep checking on it.
