IRON COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett is in critical condition after getting COVID-19, the Iron County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Saturday.
Burkett tested positive for the virus on Jan. 15. He showed signs of improvement but then developed double lung pneumonia and is now hospitalized in serious condition, the statement said.
"Sheriff Burkett has brought so much positive change to the Iron County Sheriff's Office during his short tenure," Acting Sheriff Chris Barton said. "His absence has been immediately felt by our Deputies and Professional Staff members. We join his Wife, two beautiful children and myriad of family, friends and law enforcement supporters who are saying their prayers today in hope of the Sheriff's speedy recovery."
