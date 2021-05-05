DUBLIN (CNN) -- President of Ireland Michael Higgins' seven-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog stole the spotlight during an official address in Dublin.
While the president paid tribute to the late Irish actor Tom Hickey, his dog Misneach sat by his side.
But rather than wait patiently out of shot, the puppy pawed and rubbed the president's leg and hand pleading for attention, trying to play with him during his speech.
The president has two Bernese Mountain Dogs, Misneach and Bród. He previously had another named Síoda, who died last year following a short illness.
