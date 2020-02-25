APTOPIX Iran Virus Outbreak Mideast

A worker disinfects a public bus against coronavirus in the city of Ahvaz in southwestern, Iran, in early morning of Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Iran's government said Tuesday that more than a dozen people had died nationwide from the new coronavirus, rejecting claims of a much higher death toll of 50 by a lawmaker from the city of Qom that has been at the epicenter of the virus in the country. (Alireza Mohammadi/ISNA via AP)

 Alireza Mohammadi

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A spokesman for Iran’s Health Ministry says the head of the country’s counter-coronavirus task force has tested positive for the virus.

The announcement on Tuesday comes a day after Iraj Harirchi gave a news conference with journalists in Tehran about the virus.On Monday, Harirchi had been sweating and looked uncomfortable during the conference. On Tuesday, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour confirmed Harirchi had the virus.

The announcement comes as countries across the Mideast say they’ve had confirmed cases of the virus that link back to Iran, which for days denied having the virus.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.