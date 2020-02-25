DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A spokesman for Iran’s Health Ministry says the head of the country’s counter-coronavirus task force has tested positive for the virus.
The announcement on Tuesday comes a day after Iraj Harirchi gave a news conference with journalists in Tehran about the virus.On Monday, Harirchi had been sweating and looked uncomfortable during the conference. On Tuesday, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour confirmed Harirchi had the virus.
The announcement comes as countries across the Mideast say they’ve had confirmed cases of the virus that link back to Iran, which for days denied having the virus.
