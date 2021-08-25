(KCRG/CNN) -- Equity in the classroom is in question in Iowa after the word "slavery" was omitted from the state's social studies standards.
Dr. Ruth White is a retired English teacher who knows firsthand the state’s education standards are broad. None are perhaps broader than the state’s social studies standards. It’s 54 pages long, but the word “slavery” doesn’t appear once. The Fordham Institute called Iowa’s state standards for U.S. History inadequate and gave it an “F” because they lack substance.
The department of education did not have anyone available for an on-camera interview, but Communication Director Heather Doe said in an email statement the standards focus on critical thinking skills.
“This work culminated in the Iowa Board of Education’s approval of revision of Iowa’s Academic Standards for Social Studies, which was done by Iowa educators and social studies professionals,” Doe said. “As a result, we have social studies standards that reflect Iowa’s values and needs, which prioritizes teaching our students how to be critical thinkers about the information they encounter, as opposed to memorization of a list of facts.”
Historian and educational standard expert Jeremy Stern said those facts are needed to analyze history. “You need actual content to think about in order for analytical skills to be helpful,” he said.
Dr. White said the result means Iowa’s students are likely not getting the full picture. "People have really skewed perceptions of who people are, what people think, how they behave, what led to what.”
Lawmakers on both sides agree changes are needed but the type of changes are different.
Republican Skyler Wheeler talked about making direct changes to standards. "There's a lot missing in our social studies standards. Let's just be honest about it. Maybe it's a conversation the legislature needs to have again. But you’re 100% right. Kids should be taught slavery, they should know George Washington and Thomas Jefferson owned slaves,” said Wheeler.
Democrat Art Staed was concerned the legislature getting involved might politicize standards. He thinks the solution is using more money to train teachers so they can fill in gaps in standards. "Have we supported the professionals, before supporting our teachers and providing them with the tools that they need and the resources they need? And keep looking at the curriculum for improvements,” Staed said.
Teacher Catherine Mein helped write the standards. She said ultimately it comes down to the teacher in the room more than any standards from the state. "I can give a laundry list of topics to a beginning teacher and to an experienced teacher and the quality of instruction is still going significantly better if that teacher is well prepared and has content knowledge and understanding of teaching practices."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.