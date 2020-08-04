ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman was killed, and another was injured after being hit by a car on Interstate 44 near the Arch grounds Monday night.
According to police, Jude Wold, of Norwalk, Iowa, was stopped on westbound Interstate 44 at the Memorial entrance ramp when a 21-year-old woman stopped to check on her safety. While both women were outside of their vehicles, a 2007 Chevrolet 1500 struck Wold’s car and both pedestrians.
The women were taken to the hospital, where the 65-year-old Wold was pronounced dead. The other woman was listed in critical, stable condition.
The driver of the car that hit the women remained at the scene.
Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.
