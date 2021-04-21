OMAHA, NE (KETV/IDOT/CNN) – An Iowa man pulled two people from a fiery crash.
"You can't be scared to help people,” said Runk Wood, who saw a car in flames near Interstate 80 and McPherson Avenue in Council Bluffs.
"The flames were coming up over the seat, the back of the front seat,” Wood recalled.
Council Bluffs police said the car was stopped in the middle of the interstate when a truck hit it. The car then hit and barricade and caught fire.
"A lot of people were driving by. I didn't see a whole lot of brake lights, which kind of touches my heart, that we live in a society where you see a car burning in the median, you don't stop,” said Wood. "I could hear the girl screaming and nobody was getting near the car and it was just a reaction of I'm not going to stand here and listen to somebody burn up in the car so I just went for it."
Wood pulled the driver to safety first. “Got her about 20 feet away from the car. And she was talking to me, I couldn't understand what she was saying. But she kept pointing at the car,” he said.
That’s when he realized there was someone else in the car. So, he went back and rescued that person too.
Wood said he was just happy to be there to help but insists he is no hero. “I don't want the hero title. I'm just a simple man that was headed to work and chose to stop and help somebody."
