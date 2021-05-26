COLFAX, IA (KCCI) -- Brice Gathercole never imagined a quick trip to Casey's to buy ice would turn into him interrupting a robbery.
"I just pulled up. I was walking in to get a bag of ice,” he said.
When Gathercole walked up to the counter in Colfax, Iowa he saw a man with a gun stuffing his pockets full of cigarettes. The store’s three clerks were on the phone with police while hiding in a closet.
"I just started talking to him trying to keep everything nice and calm and cool, you know, asking if he needed any help or if he needed a ride somewhere. Anything to get him kind of calm and relaxed,” recalled Gathercole.
While Gathercole was talking with the robber inside the store, Colfax police and Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies were swarming the store outside.
“I tell him, I say, I am trying to help you here. I said could you point that somewhere else. And he looked away just for a second. I grabbed the barrel of the gun. Pulled it off to my side and then took it away from him. I knew all the officers were out here, so I went out the door with the gun like this,” said Gathercole.
Colfax police were then able to take Danny Stevens into custody.
It turned out the best way it could. All because this customer - with no law enforcement or military training - never broke a sweat,” Colfax Police Chief Andy Summy said.
