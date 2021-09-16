ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The NGA's new western headquarters being built in north St. Louis is expected to spur economic development. The $1.75 billion project on 97 acres of land is situated on the north side of Cass Avenue, between Jefferson Avenue and 22nd Street.
The neighborhoods surrounding the project have a number of vacant and decaying houses and haven't generated much interest in many years. But that's changed because of the massive construction project and despite the pandemic, interest is still high.
News 4 spoke with Antione Lawrence and Mark Butler of Hybrid Real Estate.
"We've fielded a lot of calls about the area. We have clients who are holding properties in the area waiting to see how development goes," Lawrence said.
"Most of the individuals that are interested in the area are looking for investments. I've been in real estate industry for over ten years and actually you hadn't heard any interest in that area until the NGA made their announcement," said Butler.
Sales of homes in the 63106 zip code which includes the NGA site, have been flat the last three years but has seen an increase in sales the last 90 days.
Butler and Lawrence said they haven't heard from any NGA employees looking for a new home. Which might be understandable since the project isn't expected to be ready for employees to move in till 2025.
