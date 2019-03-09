FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An award was announced by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Wood River Police Department for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for stealing several firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Wood River, Illinois.
ATF and Wood River police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about a theft of those items from Bendow City Sports on West Ferguson Avenue was reported February 27, but police believe the theft actually took place on or around February 8.
The Wood River police and agents from the Fairview Heights ATF office are investigating.
Investigators are interested in speaking to anyone with information about a light-colored SUV seen in the area of the break-in.
Police urge anyone with information about this theft to contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800- 283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips or by texting ATFKC to 63975.
Tips can also be submitted using the Reportit app or by its website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.