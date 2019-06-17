ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigator hired by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney to work the criminal cases against former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens last year has been charged with crimes stemming from that investigation.
News 4 has learned that William Don Tisaby has been charged with six counts of perjury and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
His attorney, Jermaine Wooten, said Tisaby is not yet in custody and said he would be making a public statement some time later today or tomorrow.
This is the latest in a series of ripple effects caused by the dismissed criminal cases against Greitens.
In January, News 4 learned a special grand jury is investigating whether a key witness in the case lied under oath.
READ: Grand jury investigating whether key witness in Greitens trial lied under oath
First, a special prosecutor was appointed. The courts, including the Missouri Supreme Court, ruled that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had a conflict of interest in the case.
Greitens was charged with two felonies. Both were later dismissed.
Greitens' team of attorneys claimed private investigator Tisaby, hired by Gardner to work the case, lied under oath during a deposition in the case.
Moreover, they have long claimed Gardner suborned perjury or directed Tisaby to lie.
Special prosecutor, police seized email server at Circuit Attorney's Office
Gardner has long disputed that claim.
At issue: A critical interview from early in the first criminal case. Gardner's office first claimed a video of that interview malfunctioned--but later turned it over to Greitens' defense team.
At one point Judge Rex Burlison, who presided over the case, advised Gardner to consider the advice of an attorney.
This grand jury is separate from a grand jury always seated at the courthouse to hear regular criminal cases. The special grand jury can have no contact with Gardner’s office.
The court order states the special prosecutor could pursue criminal charges should the investigation reveal probable cause to believe criminal activity occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.