(KMOV.com) - Local woman tell News 4 they were targeted by a local businessman.
They claim Isaac Monroe of R & M Landscaping provided shoddy work and in some cases, no work at all despite paying thousands of dollars upfront.
Julie Bonebrake told News 4, “There was always some kind of excuse.”
Bonebrake hired Monroe to paint the front of her home, re-tile a bathroom, poor concrete, power wash, and build a new deck at her Fenton home
According to Bonebrake, she paid Monore more than $10,000 for labor, but “all he did was tear off the deck and throw it over there by the fence.”
Bonebrake says she had to pay another contractor to complete the job, and wound up painting the front her house on her own.
JoAnn Cernich says she hired Monroe to replace the roof on her Fenton home.
Cernich says, “He cut every corner he could and used material that was not good.”
According to Cernich, “I have to have the roof redone totally.”
She provided News 4 with a bid from another company that stated, “shingles not nailed properly” and “improper material used.”
At the home next door, Leslie Darnell is also frustrated with Monroe.
Darnell said, “We did have to redo his work.”
She hired MOnroe to install French drains in her yard. According to Darnell, the job wasn’t completed, and provided a photo of the drain covered with rock sticking out of the ground.
Monroe is still actively taking bids for new business, and recently offered to install drains for a News 4 producer.
During the meeting Monroe said, “I could probably get it done in a day or two.”
News 4 confronted Monroe over the claims made by several of his former customers.
Monroe says he’s given Bonebrake some money, and “she’s getting more money. It’s not like I haven’t given her any money. She has not contacted at all in months.”
Bonebrake says Monroe refunded $1,500 but still owes her approximately $10,000. She also says Monroe is difficult to contact.
Monroe agreed he owed Darnell money.
He said, “I will give her money. I told her I would, never contacted me back.”
As for Cernich, Monroe says she never asked for any money.
However, he said, “When she calls me to figure it out I have no problem with that.”
Monroe said he’s willing to speak with his former customers to figure out a solution to resolve issues.
Bonebrake said she’s still waiting for a refund three weeks after News 4 contacted him for answers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.