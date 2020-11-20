ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There's another blow for restaurants in St. Louis County. Just as they are being ordered to shut down indoor dining, personal property tax bills are arriving in the mail.
Investigative Reporter Chris Nagus asked county officials why those small business owners aren't getting a break this year. Watch the video above for the full report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.