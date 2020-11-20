As COVID-19 restrictions were ordered on restaurants this week, business owners aren't getting a break while they receive personal property tax bills in the mail.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There's another blow for restaurants in St. Louis County. Just as they are being ordered to shut down indoor dining, personal property tax bills are arriving in the mail.

Investigative Reporter Chris Nagus asked county officials why those small business owners aren't getting a break this year. Watch the video above for the full report. 

