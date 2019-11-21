ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Have you ever googled your name?
If you’re curious to see what’s said about you online, it’s the fastest way to see what’s out there.
Bob Mayhall of St. Louis County discovered something he didn’t like.
“I wanted to see what’s appearing on Google these days,” Mayhall said. He stumbled across his profile on a site called ‘MyLife.’
The site aggregates public records pertaining to millions of individuals nationwide. The site allows people to view an individual's profile for a fee.
Mayhall understands public records are open to anyone, but he didn’t like what the website inferred about his reputation.
In bold letters Mayhall noticed the phrase, “may have sexual offenses” under his name.
Mayhall coaches volleyball and undergoes an extensive background check to be around minors. He does not have any sexual offenses.
“How can they put this on here?” Mayhall asked. “Where did they get this? What makes them feel they are allowed to put this on here?”
Mayhall said the website also listed incorrect information pertaining to his income, net worth, and the value of his home.
He called MyLife to have his profile removed, but after waiting on hold numerous times for more than 40 minutes he was disconnected.
Hayley Kaplan is also familiar with MyLife.
Kaplan’s California business helps clients remove personal information from the internet, and she has helped numerous people remove profiles from MyLife.
“For example I’ve worked with rape victims, people being stalked, law enforcement,” Kaplan said. “People who are putting themselves in danger when contact information is out there with their home address.”
She said the MyLife call center is located in Asia, and getting profiles removed can be “inconsistent.”
Kaplan lists a step by step process that can help consumers have their information removed.
The site can be found here.
Kaplan said consumers don’t have to pay to have their profiles removed.
She said you must copy the URL profile for your name, then email it to removalrequests@mylife.com
Kaplan said you might need to send more than one email, and persistence is the key to getting unwanted information removed.
News 4 tried to reach a MyLife representative to comment on the story, but never heard from a live person.
The company does have an email address for members of the media, but the response doesn’t directly address concerns.
Instead News 4 received the following email:
Dear Chris Nagus,
Thank you for contacting MyLife™ Customer Care. This note is to inform you that we have received your technical support inquiry and will respond within 24-72 hours. Please note that we respond to e-mail messages in the order received. Please do not send multiple e-mails regarding the same subject as this will only delay our response.
You can also contact us via phone by calling toll-free at (888) 704-1900
Our hours of phone support are: Monday – Friday 6:00 AM – 7:00 PM (PST) Saturday-Sunday 6:00 AM – 5:00 PM (PST)
You can also visit our FAQ page for answers to common questions by clicking on the “Help” link located at the bottom of all pages contained on the Mylife.com site.
Thank you again for your e-mail and we look forward to assisting you!
