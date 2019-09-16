ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis city police detective beaten by his fellow officers filed a federal civil lawsuit Monday, naming the city, Mayor Lyda Krewson and a number of police officers as defendants.
The detectives alleges that he was discriminated against because of his race and stating the defendants in the suit worked together to cover-up the misconduct of the officers at the scene.
READ: 4 St. Louis officers accused of beating undercover officer, covering it up, appear in court Friday
Luther Hall, who is black, was working undercover in the wake of protests following the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley back in 2017.
According to court documents, Hall was attacked and beaten by at least three fellow officers, who believed him to be a protester. Hall suffered severe injuries and has never been able to return to work.
Officers Dustin Boone, Christopher Myers and Randy Hayes have been charged in federal court for taking part in the beating. A fourth officer, Bailey Colletta, has already pleaded guilty to making false statements to investigators to try and cover-up the incident. All four officers are white.
The new lawsuit alleges new details about the immediate response to the incident by the department’s highest command staff and the mayor herself.
The lawsuit states that once it was determined Hall was a police officer, he was taken to a triage center by Mayor Krewson’s personal driver.
After being treated for his injuries, the lawsuit states that Hall rode up the elevator with Krewson, who knew Hall was working in an undercover capacity. The suit claims she allegedly said, “Oh they messed up your cute face.”
Hall had reportedly told a commander of the police department that the officers “beat him up like Rodney King.” Hall was working with another undercover officer, who is white. According to the suit, he was arrested in the protests, but was not beaten.
The suit alleges a number of offenses, including use of excessive force, unconstitutional arrest, purposeful discrimination against Hall because of his race, and assault and battery.
Moreover, the suit states that a number of people named in the suit “engaged in a course of conduct that was designed to cover-up the misconduct of the officers at the scene to protect the City and its officers from liability and embarrassment.”
The suit states that in the days after the protest, Mayor Krewson “Denied knowing anything about an undercover police officer being injured on September 17, 2017, even though she had seen that Hall was injured on September 17.”
In archive footage, which aired on KMOV, Krewson was asked about the incident, to which she responded, “I don’t know exactly what happened. I know it is under investigation. Certainly, if that is the case, that’s sad and so we will have to come together and come to grips with whatever happened and I don’t actually know what happened.”
As further evidence of the claims, the suit says that no police reports or other documents were prepared to explain Hall’s arrest and “the officers involved in the serious misconduct were not required to write a report or memo about Hall’s arrest or injuries in an effort to cover-up the serious misconduct.”
The suit also names three other police officers, Joseph Marcantano, Steve Korte, and Jaimie Pitterle, claiming they witnessed the beating, but failed to intervene. The suit states that Marcantano was subsequently promoted to sergeant “showing that this misconduct is not only protected but rewarded by the City and the Department.”
Marcantano, Korte and Pitterle are not facing any criminal charges. We have reached out to them, via the police department, for comment, but have not yet heard back.
Reached by phone for comment about the federal civil lawsuit, City Counselor Julian Bush stated he had no comment due to the pending litigation.
Late Monday, News 4 spoke with Mayor Lyda Krewson. She says she had not yet read or seen the suit. She said she recalls seeing Hall in the Real Time Crime Center that night but did not recall riding in an elevator with him. The mayor also does not deny making the remark but said she cannot recall saying it.
She remembers that he was injured, but said on the night of the protests, she was unaware he had been injured by fellow officers. Otherwise, she said it would be not appropriate to comment on pending litigation.
An attorney for Luther Hall told News 4 they had “no comment at this time, because they do not want to interfere with the ongoing criminal process.”
