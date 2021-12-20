ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A warning about hiring a lawyer had a Missouri woman doing a double take, when she watched a News 4 Investigation and learned her lawyer had been disbarred for more than a year.

In November, News 4 Investigates discovered attorney John Tresslar lost his license and didn't follow rules mandated by the Missouri Supreme Court. The Missouri Supreme Court disbarred Tresslar in October 2020 after finding he pocketed tens of thousands of dollars that belonged to clients and "falsely represented" himself as someone's attorney.

Donna Vorwald spoke to News 4 Investigates and explained that Tresslar never told her he was disbarred, and continued to represent her. Tresslar denied those claims.

"They brought it up and showed me the interview that you did and that's how I found out," said Dawn Tucker, who saw the story and recognized Tresslar as her attorney. "I was just like, 'he's a liar, he's a liar, he never said nothing to me."

Tucker hired Tresslar three years ago to represent her in a personal injury case, she's been working with him ever since.

"How dare you say you're an attorney, and lead me on this whole time!" Tucker said. "It's all a lie. I have no idea what's going on with my case."

During a phone call, Tresslar wouldn't answer questions from News 4 Investigates.

"If you want to ask me any questions, then send them to me in writing," Tresslar said.

Tucker has dozens of emails Tresslar sent discussing her case, after he lost his license. Those messages include expenses from this year that Tucker planned to bill for.

An email from August shows Tresslar discouraged Tucker from filing a lawsuit calling it a "mistake." In a later message, Tresslar told Tucker if they settled, he would lower his attorney fees.

Then there's multiple letters Tresslar sent where he states in the header, "licensed in Missouri," even though the letters are dated months after his disbarment. News 4 Investigates asked Tresslar about that.

"Like I said, any questions you have just send them to me in writing," Tresslar said on the phone. "I want a written letter."

News 4 Investigates wrote a letter and hand delivered it to the law office in downtown St. Louis where Tresslar's name is still on the door. The woman who answered the door said Tresslar hadn't been in for a couple weeks. Tresslar never responded to the letter.

Earlier this month, Tucker got her case file back. That's more than a year later than she should have received it. The Missouri Supreme Court requires lawyers to notify clients and turn over files within 15 days of disbarment.

"No email, no letter, no text, nothing," Tucker said.

Knowing this happened before, Tucker says the court that hands out discipline to lawyers needs to work on follow through.

"That's not right. The state's got to do something to prevent this from happening to people," Tucker said.

Tresslar is still licensed in Illinois.

In Missouri, false impersonation is a misdemeanor. News 4 Investigates asked the Missouri Supreme Court what follow through it does when a lawyer is disbarred, but didn't get a response.

You can search Missouri lawyer disbarment and discipline records here.

You can search Illinois lawyer disbarment and discipline records here.