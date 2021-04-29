ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones looks to cut open police positions in the city, she's adding officers to her personal security team.

Dozens of vacant SLMPD positions cut from city budget Dozens of vacant St. Louis police officer positions were eliminated under the Fiscal Year 22 budget.

Just like the governor, county executive or other mayors, the St. Louis City mayor has typically used police officers as their security detail. The officers pick them up at home, drive them to and from work, and escort them to various public events. And in the past, officers didn't go with them to places like the grocery store.

Under former St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, only two police officers were assigned to her security detail. According to a spokesperson for the police union, when Mayor Jones took office, she doubled the number to four.

A second police source also confirmed the number is greater than it was before. However, the police department told us they would not officially disclose the number of assigned officers and wouldn't tell us why not.

The mayor's office also wouldn't be specific, a spokesperson said "We cannot provide much information for security reasons, however the staffing for the mayor's security is based upon recommendations provided to our office before inauguration."

We checked with the Kansas City police. They said they only have two officers assigned to full-time security for Mayor Quinton Lucas. And St. Louis County police said two officers are assigned for County Executive Sam Page.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has said recently she is the victim of threats as a Black woman. "I was sent emails that said i should be hung up in a tree, by the KKK." In the past, the circuit attorney hasn't used police officers for security, but investigators within the office.

We asked if the mayor has received any type of threats, but did not get an answer from her spokesperson.