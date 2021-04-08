ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Scenes of broken windows and utter mayhem inside the St. Louis City Justice Center for the second time in two months. City officials are still investigating the disturbance at the jail from Sunday, April 4.

On Easter Sunday, detainees in St. Louis' maximum security jail broke windows, threw objects and started fires - a similar scene to what we saw on February 6. We wanted to know if police had worried about the safety of the facility and our request yielded a memo entitles "justice center concerns" but clearly police don't want you see it, as every single concern noted was redacted from the document.

We did, however, receive a complete list of all the detainees in the jail. There are currently more than 160 people accused of murder in the jail. Close to 115 people are charged with assault and 100 charged with robbery. We also found out more than 130 people have some type of hold on them by the feds, though it was often not clear for what.

Detainees involved in CJC unrest cite lack of court dates, but presiding judge says court proceedings continue Some detainees involved in the uprising at the Justice Center Sunday night complained that they are being held in the facility too long due to a backlog of court cases, but the Presiding Judge of the courthouse says cases are still moving through the system.

On Sunday, detainees chanted about wanting court dates. Our review showed some people had only been inside for a few days or weeks - likely for more minor crimes like probation revocations. Those with the most time inside - tended to have the most serious charges.

