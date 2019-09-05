ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- If you’ve driven by a home along the 1200 block of Hanna Road in west St. Louis County, it might appear to be an ordinary construction project.
Residents that live nearby say it’s not.
Some residents tell News 4 the home located at 1292 Hanna Road has been under construction for approximately two decades.
According to St. Louis County records, the home’s been under renovation since 2007, putting the renovation timeline at 13 years.
Neighbors complained about tall grass, piles of gravel, sewer pipes scattered across the yard and general unkempt conditions on the property.
One neighbor told News 4 water run-off from the site is causing problems in neighboring yards.
“It’s gotten worse over the past two to three years,” according to a man named Mark that drives by the property every day.
He added, “Nothing gets done.”
It’s not uncommon for viewers to email News 4 about nuisance properties in local neighborhoods.
However, it’s not common to hear from nearly a dozen viewers about a specific home prior to a story airing.
Most emails expressed concern about the property's condition.
Many of the residents are contacting News 4 after complaints were waged on the website nextdoor.com that allows residents to discuss issues in their local neighborhoods.
St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch is aware of the property's condition and said, “I can’t believe it’s gone as long as it has.”
Fitch provided News 4 with a document showing the owner plead guilty to code violations in 2017 and was placed on probation for two years.
According to Fitch, the property has new violations and the owner could “get sentenced to jail” and fined if violations aren't cleaned up.
He adds, “The county will remediate these nuisances on Hanna Road” and place a lien on the property if the issues aren’t corrected.
According to St. Louis County property records, the home is owned by a man named Dale Hicks.
Hicks owns several properties in St. Louis County.
According to a sign along Forby Road in Eureka, Hicks is the developer behind an unfinished neighborhood called Weber Hill.
Fitch told News 4 , "This gentleman clearly has a pattern of starting something and not finishing it, and walking away until he’s forced by a government agency to take action.”
News 4 reached out to Hicks to provide an opportunity to explain his side of the story.
Hicks refused to provide an interview or comment to News 4 about the issues related to his property.
In recent days and weeks, some progress has been made at the Hanna Road site.
Piles of gravel have been leveled, grass has been trimmed and sewer pipes have been removed.
