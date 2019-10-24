CREVE COUER, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It's a benefit you don't always think about when you're young but yet expect when you're older and retired. But what happens if your social security check doesn't show up?
Investigative reporter Chris Nagus helped out with Tom Dillon. He turned 70 last December and still loves his job as a financial planner. He made a calculated decision when it came to collecting his social security check.
He waited until he turned 70, the latest you can wait to collect.
“Because of the 8% per year increase beyond full retirement age up to 70,” Dillon said when asked why he waited.
Two months before his birthday, Dillon applied for his benefits. But the check never arrived.
Dillon emailed Chris Nagus on August 6, eight months after having never received a social security check.
He called multiple people and reached out to the Creve Couer office.
“They told me it’s sitting on someone’s desk in Chicago waiting for it to be processed,” Dillon said.
He even reached out to Congresswoman Ann Wagner’s office for help.
“Where’s the light at the end of the tunnel? When should I expect this to be resolved,” Dillon asked. “[They] said it could be several more months or years before I get a check.”
Thankfully Dillon’s fortune changed quickly after Chris Nagus reached out to a Social Security public relations person in Kansas City. They said they couldn’t discuss individual cases due to privacy laws, but five days after our interview with Dillon he received a lump sum payment.
If what happened to Dillon has happened to you, reach out to Chris Nagus on Facebook.
