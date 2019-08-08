EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Michael Seward’s company was accused of buying pop-up ads that would appear on computers, tricking people into thinking they needed tech support.
Federal authorities say 40,000 people lost upwards of $25 million.
Seward pleaded guilty in federal court in East St. Louis Thursday.
