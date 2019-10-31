SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It’s a nightmare facing parents around the St. Louis region. The opioid epidemic is forcing some families to take drastic measures to prevent a loved one from dying of an overdose.
A Sullivan mother took her battle to the courts, but it wasn’t enough to save her daughter. Now she's questioning the courts in Missouri and advocating for change.
Jannetta Johnson’s home is full of her daughter’s memories.
McKenzie Naylor’s art work sits on a coffee table, a collage of photos rests up against the wall. Through tears Johnson spoke lovingly about McKenzie saying, “she was full of life, full of light.”
But she also talks about the battle that gripped her daughter’s final years.
“I hoped her future was going to be good, then she fell into drug use," Johnson said.
First it was heroin, then it was fentanyl. The problem was so rampant, Mckenzie nearly died on multiple occasions.
“They did Narcan twice, and brought her back,” Johnson said, referring to a near fatal overdose last year.
At one point, Johnson checked her daughter into a rehab facility in Mississippi.
McKenzie stayed for 45 days and experienced some success, but fell into a similar pattern of drug use when she returned home.
“I tried to keep her in here, keep her away from that but it didn’t work,” Johnson said.
On December 16, 2018, McKenzie left home and headed to meet acquaintances in St. Louis.
Johnson told News 4 she knew her daughter was headed to St. Louis to use drugs, so she drove alongside her daughter begging her to get back in the car as she left home.
A passerby called the Sullivan police.
Johnson said officers were powerless to stop McKenzie because she was an adult.
“They said, 'She has nothing on her, nothing we can do.' I said, 'This could be the last time I see my daughter alive,'" Johnson responded.
Johnson told News 4 she didn’t know McKenzie’s whereabouts for nearly a week, but eventually learned she was staying at a motel in Bridgeton.
After learning about her daughter’s whereabouts, Johnson rushed to the Franklin County Courthouse to apply for a ’96 hour commitment’ or involuntary detention.
She was told to drive to the St. Louis County Courthouse to file the petition because McKenzie was staying in Bridgeton.
On the afternoon of Friday December 21, 2018, Johnson walked into the probate court at the St. Louis County Courthouse to file for McKenzie’s involuntary detention. She wanted her daughter to be court ordered into treatment.
According to Johnson, the courts took her application but didn’t execute it until five days later on December 26.
The St. Louis County Courthouse is closed on Saturday and Sunday, and remained closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The day after Johnson filed the petition, McKenzie was brought to a St. Louis emergency room following a drug overdose.
Johnson will never forget the call from the ICU nurse.
“I said, 'Is my daughter going to make it?' She paused and said, 'No.'”
On December 26, McKenzie was declared brain dead.
“I got up in her bed and I held her in my arms and I rocked her. I sang to her and I put her head on my heart so she could feel my heart beating as her heart took its last beat. It’s something no parent should ever have to do,” Johnson said.
Ten months after her daughter’s death, Johnson is advocating for change, and she’s reaching out to lawmakers.
Nate Tate represents Johnson’s Missouri House district.
“I know Ms. Johnson wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else’s child in the future, and wants to raise awareness about the process,” Tate said.
Tate told News 4 he is educating himself on the process, and wasn’t familiar with the ’96 hour commitment’ process before hearing from Johnson.
When asked whether it’s Friday at 5 p.m. or Tuesday at 2 p.m., should these commitments be addressed immediately, Tate responded “I think so absolutely.”
“They definitely pushed her aside, because it was a holiday. To me it shouldn’t take five days. I’m coming in and saying 'I fear for my child’s life, if you don’t intercede I’m afraid something devastating could happen to end her life,'” Johnson said.
The St. Louis County Courts consider McKenzie’s records confidential.
A spokesperson told News 4 they can’t comment on “pending or impending matters.”
In an email the spokesperson also said, “In emergencies, you should call 911.”
The courts definition of emergency doesn’t seem to align with Johnson’s.
The paperwork Johnson was required to file displays the name of the Missouri Department of Health (DMH).
A spokesperson for DMH emailed to say the agency considers the ’96 hour commitment’ to be a tool for emergencies.
Johnson is also upset because she wasn’t allowed to leave the courthouse with a copy of the petition. She said she would have hand delivered a signed court order to the police department.
The ’96 hour commitment’ is governed by Missouri Statute 632.305.
The Missouri Department of Mental Health also provides a toll free number for anyone that’s experiencing a crisis.
Click this link to determine the number to call based on the county where you live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.