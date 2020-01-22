ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After our story aired Tuesday night, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney has doubled down on her claim that city police held her for over 15 minutes during a traffic stop, but police and surveillance video tell a different story.
On December 23, police spotted a car driving without headlights down Market Street. Police initiated a traffic stop. St. Louis police said the driver was Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.
Gardner recently talked about the traffic stop earlier this month in an interview with CBS News where she also talks about her lawsuit accusing the city, police and police union of a racist conspiracy to take her down.
“I was stopped for no lights but held for more than 15 minutes,” Gardner said in the interview. “I still don’t know the reason why.”
Gardner suggested it was about intimidation and even reiterated her point on a local radio station.
Real time surveillance video obtained by News 4 shows the incident. The video shows the stop lasting just over six minutes, less than the 15 minutes Gardner claimed.
Jeff Roorda, with the St. Louis Police Officers Association, says the officer didn’t realize Gardner was the driver he pulled over.
“She’s not talking about it publicly,” Roorda said. “She’s lying about it publicly.”
You can’t see this in the video but Roorda claims an investigator from Gardner’s office arrived on the scene and engaged with the officer.
“One of her investigators interfered with the traffic stop, tried to intimidate the officer,” Roorda said. “I would have arrested him. You can’t just show up and interfere with traffic stop.”
According to police, Gardner was given a warning and no ticket was written.
We asked the circuit attorney for an interview, but instead received a written statement. The first statement referenced the night of December 23 as the night of the traffic stop. However, Gardner’s office sent a second amended statement saying the traffic stop happened on December 24.
That contradicts the surveillance video.
The statement says:
"Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner disputes the facts shared by the police and police union in regards to being pulled over on December 24.
The events of the night in question are worthy of serious attention, and as such, we will not address Mr. Roorda’s incorrect account of what transpired. We will note that Mr. Roorda’s dismissive attitude and willingness to publicly comment on such a matter without taking the time to gather credible information regarding the events is unfortunate. This serves as yet another example of the biased rhetoric that made legal action necessary against the SLPOA police union."
Roorda said the officer did nothing wrong, and would stop anyone driving without lights on.
“She should have been thanking the cop, not trying to bulldoze them,” Roorda said.
After News 4's story aired, Gardner's Circuit Attorney Twitter account tweeted, "The events of the night in question are worthy of serious attention, and as such, we will not address Mr. Roorda's incorrect account of what transpired."
The events of the night in question are worthy of serious attention, and as such, we will not address Mr. Roorda’s incorrect account of what transpired. https://t.co/riRn5mb2eL— Circuit Attorney (@stlcao) January 22, 2020
On Wednesday, we again asked Gardner for an interview. Her office emailed us another statement saying:
"Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner disputes the facts shared by the police union in regards to being pulled over on December 24.
According to the police it was a 15 minute stop. In addition, the officer’s statement is different than the one shared by Jeff Roorda.
The events of the night in question are worthy of serious attention. We will note that Mr. Roorda’s dismissive attitude and willingness to publicly comment on such a matter without taking the time to gather credible information regarding the events is unfortunate. This serves as yet another example of the biased rhetoric that made legal action necessary against the SLPOA police union."
We asked the police department about this latest statement from Gardner, they said:
"We never stated she was detained for 15 minutes. The video provided clearly indicates the length of time spent by the officer. I can tell you that an investigator from the Circuit Attorney's Office did involve himself into the traffic investigation for which he could have been arrested for interfering but was not arrested."
The Ethical Society of Police, the union representing the city's African American officers, tweeted: "We respect the Circuit Attorney, but the stop lasted 6 minutes, not 15 minutes as the Circuit Attorney stated. The car had no headlights, as seen in the video. We have some awful officers, but everyone has to be factual with all statements released."
Another disagreement stems from the date of the traffic stop. Gardner continues to insist she was pulled over on Christmas Eve. However, police disputed that Wednesday clearly stating the stop happened the day before, December 23.
We reached out to Jimmie Edwards, the city's public safety director, who sent us a statement saying the surveillance tape is the best evidence of the traffic stop.
