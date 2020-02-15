(KMOV.com) – Fiberglass is commonly put in mattresses to make them more fire-resistant, but does it actually work?
An expert put mattresses with fiberglass to test by lighting them on fire.
READ: News 4 Investigates: The danger lurking in your mattress
The testing came after a News 4 investigation in which a family said they felt health effects from fiberglass that was released when they took the cover off their son’s mattress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.