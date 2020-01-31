SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – US Senator Josh Hawley says his patience is running out as he is demanding to know why a medical building designed for veterans at Jefferson Barracks is still not open after years of delays.
Hawley says he can't get answers as to why clinic meant for veterans still isn't open
