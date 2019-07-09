WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The same company in charge of the fireworks display that resulted in injuries in Webster Groves on July 4 is also behind the fireworks show at Fair Saint Louis.
READ: 11 injured in fireworks misfire at Webster Groves Fourth of July celebration
Several people suffered minor injuries after accident during a display in Webster Groves on July 4.
J & M Displays, a company out of Iowa, put on the display. According to the Missouri Fire Marshall’s Office, incidents must be reported by the pyrotechnic operator if any injuries require medical treatment, if there’s a fire of damage to property that’s reported to an insurance company, or if someone dies.
So far, the Missouri Fire Marshall has not been notified about the incident in Webster Groves.
Webster Groves entered an agreement with J & M to provide three shows in 2019, two around July 4 and one on New Year’s Eve. The New Year’s Eve display is suspended until Webster Groves conducts a full review determines how a display can be done safely and securely.
The city also confirms they met with J & M officials multiple times on July 4 but added that the operation and execution of the display is solely under the direction of professionals.
The chairman of Fair Saint Louis says fireworks are set up in the middle of the Mississippi River, the Coast Guard and St. Louis Fire Department inspect the setup.
An official with the ATF said federal authorities have oversight of commercial fireworks in storage but not their use. The ATF can investigate an accident if a local municipality requests it, something that has not happened with the incident in Webster Groves.
