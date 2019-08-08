ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This week, St. Louis County police are beginning to roll out their new body camera program.
But despite support from some city leaders, you won't find the cameras in St. Louis City.
“We risk never having body cameras if we continue to accept the litany of excuses that come forward," said Lewis Reed, President of the Board of Aldermen.
Reed says if other departments, including neighboring St. Louis County can do it, there's no reason the city cannot also have body worn cameras.
Nearly two years ago, leaders voted to kick start a contracting process for them, but it's since stalled out completely.
“Putting the money together is not the challenge, that is not the challenge, it's the politics. Everything else that has weighed this down,” said Reed.
Reed says there isn't the political will to implement the technology, but Mayor Lyda Krewson disagrees.
Krewson thinks cameras should be on every officer.
“We just have a number of other needs that come first, such as computers in cars, GPS in cars, new cars themselves, new car cameras, all of those things are underway," she said.
Krewson says they also prioritized raising salaries for officers with Prop P money approved by voters.
She says there is no dedicated plan to find the funding for the estimated $4 to 5 million required annually.
“No one at the Board of Aldermen, and the president didn’t even ask about it or suggest it as an add during the budget process,” she said.
News 4 asked President Reed where he thinks the money should come from, but he declined to answer specifically, saying the money could be found.
He says if residents want body cameras, they'll have to demand them.
News 4 reached out to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden.
His office says he's also supportive of cameras, but also said it was just a matter of funding.
We called around to various other departments.
Chesterfield has had the cameras for about the last 2 years, at a cost of around $130,000.
They're far from the only department.
In addition to St. Louis County police, which just received their cameras.
News 4 found that Wentzville, St. Charles City, Florissant, Hazelwood and Kirkwood all have body cameras.
A number of other agencies in the St. Louis area: Bellefontaine Neighbors, Brentwood, Bridgeton, Clayton, Moline Acres, Town and Country, Richmond Heights, UMSL are expected to roll out body cameras by the end of the year, thanks to a federal grant.
We did find some agencies who have discussed body cams, but decided against them.
Officials in Troy, Missouri, and O'Fallon, Missouri, cited concerns about a lack of guidelines for how long the video should be stored and of course, the cost to do so.
