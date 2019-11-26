ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s a beautiful view from Denny Moran’s south St. Louis patio.
His home on South Broadway overlooks the Mississippi River, one of the primary reasons he purchased it a decade ago.
The house sits directly next to the Riverbend City Apartments.
Moran’s daughter contacted News 4 because of the garbage piling up on the property line between Moran and the multi-story apartment building.
As she looked at the mess Moran said, “all kinds of bags, chips, salad dressing bottles general rubbish.”
She also pointed out grease and cooking oil running down the side of the building.
The Moran family says tenants toss trash and grease from the windows and it’s leading to a pest issue.
Denny Moran also told News 4 tenants toss dirty diapers from the upper floors that sometimes land on his driveway.
When asked how they have attempted to reconcile the issue, Bridget Moran said, “We have gone to the city, approached them, hard to find anybody. Left notes on the website and they never respond.”
Monday, News 4 visited the leasing office for the Riverbend City Apartments.
Three woman inside the office told us they would contact a manager.
Approximately two hours after we left the leasing office, the Morans noticed maintenance workers outside the building cleaning up garbage.
Denny Moran said they continued the cleanup after the sun went down and worked in the dark.
On Tuesday morning, the ground was clear of garbage.
A spokesperson for the complex also told News 4 they will power wash the building’s exterior, and potentially impose fines on tenants responsible for the mess.
