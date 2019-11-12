ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County woman is hoping a new law will protect her, after she told News 4 she’s the victim of revenge porn.
The woman, who requested anonymity, said her case remains under investigation by St. Louis County Police after she reported her ex-husband Dennis Boyd distributed illicit photos of her to family, friends, and her employer.
She said, “He’s trying to get people to show up to my house for sex.”
In Missouri, a new law established in June of 2018 makes it illegal to disseminate or threaten to disseminate what is commonly known as revenge porn.
So far, more than 50 people across the state have been charged with those crimes.
In St. Louis and St. Charles Counties a total of 10 people have been charged. Two people have been charged in St. Louis City.
The St. Louis County woman speaking to News 4 said the police are trying to “trace down what location he uploaded them.”
The woman told News 4 the pictures are coming from various phone numbers and fake accounts.
In some of the posts, the victim is referred to as a “crackhead.”
News 4 called Boyd to seek his side of the story.
Boyd told News 4 his wife is a “crackhead,” which is the same language used in some of the digital messages.
He also said, “She never sent me photos of herself at all.”
A few seconds later Boyd changed his story, saying his ex-wife did send nude photos, “When we first met but that was years ago.”
Boyd returned the call to News 4 from a phone number with a 772 area code.
According to Boyd’s ex-wife, the same phone number shows up on messages and pictures sent to a family member.
When asked for an explanation Boyd responded, “I don’t know, not coming from my phone.”
Boyd eventually ended the conversation saying, “I don’t feel like discussing this about this crackhead, don’t call me back no more.”
Boyd refused to meet for an on camera interview.
Boyd’s ex-wife said she would like to see him go to jail for the alleged crime.
Yvette Liebesman, a professor at SLU Law School, said victims might have rights they didn’t consider.
In cases where the victim took the photos themselves, they can use creative legal techniques.
“[As the photographer], they do own the copyright,” Liebsaman said. “They can use other methods to have it removed.”
If illicit photos appear on websites, you can request to have them removed as the owner of the copyright according to Liebesman.
The problem is large enough the Federal Trade Commission offers a step by step explanation on what do if you are the victim of revenge porn.
The woman in this case had advice for people hoping to avoid becoming a victim.
“If anyone asks for these pictures don’t send them. Say, ‘Come over here if you want to see me,’” she said. “You never know what their intentions are once you break up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.