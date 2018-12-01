ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Richmond Heights Police Department are investigating a shooting at the Galleria Mall parking garage.
Officers responded to the second level of the parking garage around 6 p.m. Saturday.
There are no injuries reported, according to officials.
Authorities said the area is secure and no threat reported at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
