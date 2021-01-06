JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a late night shooting in North County Tuesday night.
Officers arrived to the 2000 block of Coleridge Drive near Jennings Station Road around midnight for a report of a shooting. The condition of the victim is yet known.
No additional information has been released.
